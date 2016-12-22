Canuc Resources Corporation Amends Exercise Price of Previously Issued Stock Options

Repricing of Previously Issued Options

TONRONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2016 / Canuc Resources Corporation (TSX-V: CDA) (OTC PINK: CNUCF) (“Canuc” or the “Company“) reports that, in connection with the reverse takeover transaction previously announced by the Company (the “Transaction“), and as required by the TSX Venture Exchange for final approval of the transaction to be granted, the 310,000 options issued to Directors, Officers, and Consultants of the Company on May 17, 2016, will be repriced from $0.10 to $0.25. The term of the options will remain unchanged.

About Canuc

Canuc is a junior resources company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North and South America. In addition, the company is active in the development of a natural gas field in Central West Texas where it has an interest in seven producing gas wells. These wells generate a sustainable cash-flow with the potential to increase income by the drilling and completion of additional wells.

For more information on the content of this release or about Canuc, please contact:

Hub Mockler, CEO

Director

239 254 – 0612

hmockler@canucresources.ca

Christopher J. Berlet, CFA

Director

416 525 – 6869

cberlet@canucresources.ca

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

Information in this news release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information, including future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks, within the meaning of securities laws. This information is based on certain assumptions regarding expected growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities (collectively, the “Assumptions”). While the Company considers these Assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what the Company currently expects. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to: changes in the prevailing price of gold, changes in the prevailing price of natural gas, the Canada-United States exchange rate, the volume of natural gas produced, which could affect revenues and production costs, and uncertainties regarding governmental regulation (collectively, the “Risks”). For more exhaustive information on these Risks you should refer to our Company’s filings with the securities regulatory authorities, including the Company’s most recently filed management’s discussion and analysis, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. To the extent any forward-looking information in this news release constitutes future-oriented financial information or financial outlooks, within the meaning of securities laws, such information is being provided to demonstrate the potential of the Company and readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks, as with forward-looking information generally, are based on the Assumptions and subject to the Risks. Actual results may differ materially from what the Company currently expects. Other than as required under securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking information at any particular time. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

