Comark to Exhibit at the 2017 Surface Navy Symposium

Comark, a cutting-edge manufacturer of high performance computer and display solutions, will be exhibiting at the 2017 Surface Navy Symposium on January 10th-12th, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Crystal City, Virginia. Surface Navy Association (SNA) is specifically designed to promote communication between the Military and Business communities who share a common interest in Naval Surface Warfare and to support the activities of Surface Naval Forces.

Located in booth #904, Comark will be exhibiting computer and display systems that are the latest offerings of their MissionVue military computer and display product line. Included in this group of high-performance systems on display will be the MV241D 24” display that was developed as a drop-in replacement for current US Navy CDS consoles, the MV150 Tablet, the MV190D 19” rugged military display, the MV241 SD 24” Smart Display system, and the Nematron brand nPC20 Class I, Div 2 certified node computer. The MissionVue sealed & fanless systems utilize the latest in low power quad core processor technology. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.comarkcorp.com.

About Comark



Comark designs and manufactures high-performance, ruggedized computer and display solutions for mission critical automation and control applications that service commercial, industrial, and government applications. Comark is driven by over 41 years of innovative solutions with over 120,000 systems in the field comprised of off-the-shelf certified solutions, non-certified solutions, and custom engineered solutions. Comark is headquartered in Milford, MA, Visit http://www.comarkcorp.com for information on Comark brands and products.

