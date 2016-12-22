CURB JOCKEY Facilitates Transport of Garbage Cans – Designed by InventHelp Client (NJD-955)

InventHelp is attempting to submit this idea, the CURB JOCKEY, to companies for their possible feedback.

One of two inventors from Colonia, N.J., has designed a better way to take out the trash. "Like most people, my mother doesn’t like to take the garbage to the curb every week," he said, "so I decided that there should be an alternative way to complete this chore. That’s when we came up with CURB JOCKEY."

This system enables a user to transport garbage cans to and from the curb. It eliminates the need to carry or drag the cans oneself, which avoids strain and hassle. Overall, it saves time and effort, as well as promotes convenience and peace of mind.

Ergonomic, easy to use, and producible in design variations and residential/commercial models. the CURB JOCKEY is ideal for households, office buildings, restaurants, and handicapped and elderly people. The idea is patent pending.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-NJD-955, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp



# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/InventHelp-Inventions/Curb-Jockey/prweb13933821.htm