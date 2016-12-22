Family Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Trinity Industries Claiming Failure of Guardrail System

Suit filed by LeFante Law Offices P.C. and Law Office of Jill M. Webb alleges failure of the guardrail end terminal system to properly and safely absorb the energy of the impacting vehicle driven by Omar Artis of Peoria, IL.

Linda Young filed a wrongful death suit on behalf of her son, Omar Artis of Peoria, Illinois in the U.S. District Court, Central District of Illinois, Peoria Division, case number 16CV1464. The suit was filed against Dallas, TX based Trinity Industries, manufacturer of the ET Plus Guardrail. The suit alleged failure of the guardrail end terminal system to properly and safely absorb the energy of the impacting vehicle driven by Omar Artis. The guardrail pierced the car killing Omar Artis and seriously injuring two others, Roszaliyn and Courtney Drake of Pekin, Illinois. In addition to the wrongful death counts, this multi-count complaint also includes alleged counts of negligence, strict products liability, willful and wanton conduct, breach of warranty, negligent infliction of emotional distress and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The families are represented by James P. LeFante, LeFante Law Offices, P.C. and Jill M. Webb, Law Office of Jill M. Webb.

