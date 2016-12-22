FirstService Residential Expands its Northern Nevada Portfolio

Winhaven Gardens HOA awards FirstService Residential with community management contract

FirstService Residential, Nevada’s leading association management company, has been selected by Winhaven Gardens as its new provider of professional community management services.

“FirstService Residential is excited to expand its footprint in Douglas County,” said James Gibson, vice president of business development for FirstService Residential in Northern Nevada. “Our local presence and passion for providing exceptional community services is aligned with Winhaven Gardens’ desire to enhance every owners’ experience within their community every day.”

The Winhaven Gardens community is rich with garden and patio homes with lot sizes averaging 0.25 acres. The community is located in Minden, NV off of Canterbury and Bougainvillea Drive, and includes 203 single-family homes. Winhaven Gardens offers generous greenbelt walkways with ponds surrounding many of the homes. The small town of Minden offers the residents convenient access to many nearby amenities including theaters, restaurants and fitness centers. FirstService Residential assumed management responsibilities on December 1, 2016.

Douglas County was labeled the best-kept secret in Nevada by the Las Vegas Review Journal. Douglas County Community Development Department is currently working with residents, businesses, property owners, and community organizations to prepare the five-year update to the county’s master plan. The current master plan was first adopted in April 1996 and was last updated in 2011.

About FirstService Residential



FirstService Residential is recognized as Nevada’s leading and most experienced full-service community association management firm. For over 25 years, FirstService Residential has continued to provide the best-in-class community management solutions and genuinely helpful service to its over 370 properties and communities throughout Nevada.

FirstService Residential is North America’s largest manager of residential communities and the preferred partner of HOAs, community associations and strata corporations in the U.S. and Canada. FirstService Residential’s managed communities include low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives, single-family homes, master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities, and rental and commercial properties.

With an unmatched combination of deep industry experience, local market expertise and personalized attention, FirstService Residential delivers proven solutions and exceptional service that add value, enhance lifestyles and make a difference, every day, for every resident and community it manages. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation, a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit http://www.fsresidential.com.

