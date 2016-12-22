Headphone Accessory for Smartphones Invented by InventHelp Client (NJD-1328)

A leading invention submission firm, InventHelp is submitting the DANTE SYSTEM to appropriate companies for review.

"I had problems with losing my earbuds and the cords becoming tangled and damaged," said the inventor from Cedar Grove, N.J. "I designed this accessory as an easy way to carry my earbuds with my mobile device."

He designed the DANTE SYSTEM as an after-market accessory for mobile devices. The unit secures to the mobile device to prevent the loss of headphones and avoid tangled cords. The invention is easy to apply and remove on any smartphone or other mobile device and provides compact storage and protection.

The inventor explained, "Not only does this accessory help make it easier for a person to carry earbuds with a smartphone, it also helps avoid having to replace headphones because of loss or damage."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-NJD-1328, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp



