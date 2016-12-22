Hemisphere GNSS Announces Management Changes – Farlin Halsey Named President and Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors

Hemisphere GNSS, Inc. announced today that Farlin Halsey has been named President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 2, 2017, replacing Xinping Guo, the Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Halsey has also been appointed to the Hemisphere Board of Directors, where Mr. Guo will continue to be a member.

With over 25 years of executive leadership experience in the high-technology electronics industry, Mr. Halsey brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Hemisphere. Serving in a range of executive officer and senior management capacities, he has extensive proven experience in GNSS OEM sales market segments including construction, agriculture, survey and mapping, GIS, automotive, personal (mobile) navigation, handheld devices, application software, and electronic components and modules.

Prior to joining Hemisphere, Mr. Halsey’s executive leadership positions included President and CEO of RF Monolithics, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of wireless connectivity products used in integrated circuits, certified modules, and machine-to-machine applications. He facilitated the sale of the company to Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., where he most recently served as Vice President of Strategic Marketing for Murata Electronics Americas.

Previously, Mr. Halsey held executive positions at NovAtel, Inc., including Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Alliances and Vice President of Marketing; roles in which he was instrumental in the acquisition and integration of several companies, as well as developing the company’s successful OEM business strategy. He later played a key role in positioning the company prior to its successful sale to Hexagon AB. Among other roles preceding his executive leadership at NovAtel, Mr. Halsey held several marketing and sales management positions at Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc. for the North American market.

“Throughout his career, Farlin has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to develop key corporate strategies to increase a company’s scale and enable it to grow globally,” said Werner Gartner, Chairman of Hemisphere’s Board of Directors. “His understanding of our business, significant international experience, and deep OEM and GNSS industry expertise make him ideally suited to lead Hemisphere as we look to enter the next phase of our growth and development.”

“Hemisphere has long been recognized for its pioneering and trend setting high-precision GNSS technology, and I look forward to leading the company’s talented team as we make the strategic decisions necessary to expand our market share and OEM presence globally,” said Mr. Halsey. “Leveraging our rich GNSS experience and strong, core GNSS technologies, along with UniStrong’s manufacturing resources, means that Hemisphere is poised for significant global growth.”

Gartner added, “In conjunction with Farlin joining our company, we thank Xinping Guo for his leadership and guidance as Hemisphere’s Interim President and CEO for the past eight months while we conducted an extensive executive search.” As Chairman and General Manager of Beijing UniStrong Science & Technology Co., Ltd., which owns 100% of Hemisphere GNSS, Inc., Mr. Guo will continue to be a member of the Hemisphere Board of Directors.

About Hemisphere GNSS

Hemisphere GNSS is an innovative technology company that designs and manufactures high-precision positioning products and services for use in OEM/ODM, machine control & guidance, L-band correction services, marine, monitoring, and unmanned systems markets. Hemisphere holds numerous patents and other intellectual property and sells globally with several leading product and technology brands including Athena™, Atlas®, Crescent®, Eclipse™, and Vector™ for high-precision applications. Hemisphere is based in Scottsdale, AZ, USA, with offices located around the globe, and is part of Beijing UniStrong Science & Technology Co., Ltd. For more information, please visit http://www.HGNSS.com.

