Hixny Crosses State Lines for First Time

Newest Member UVM Medical Center Brings First Connection Across NY-Vermont Border

A landmark move by Hixny and the University of Vermont Medical Center will give many New York healthcare providers more data on their patients than ever before.

Hixny introduced UVM Medical Center as the newest member of its network today. It marks the first time Hixny has crossed borders



to connect with providers in other states.

As a result of this development, UVM Medical Center data on New York-based patients will be available to the patients’ New York providers. The amount of data involved is considerable, given that six percent of its patient visits are from New Yorkers.

The benefit of more complete patient records run both ways. Authorized UVM Medical Center staff will now be able to view progress notes, EKG tracings and other data from providers in New York State.

“At the end of the day, patients choose where they want to go, regardless of state boundaries,” said Mark McKinney, CEO at Hixny. “The patient deserves to have their information available wherever they go. It’s in their best interest, and the providers’ best interest, for Hixny to make this connection with one of the Northeast’s foremost medical centers.”

“The UVM Medical Center is working to ensure that providers and patients across our region have the information they need to make optimal health care decisions. Working with heath information exchanges like Hixny and Vermont Information Technology Leaders (VITL) is core to realizing that goal,” said Douglas Gentile, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Information Officer for the UVM Medical Center.



In addition to patients, a number of North Country hospitals are affiliated with the UVM Medical Center through the University of Vermont Health Network including Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, Elizabethtown Community Hospital, and Alice Hyde Medical Center. The UVM Medical Center also maintains affiliations with Canton-Potsdam Hospital and Inter-Lakes Health.

“What we want to offer is a complete electronic health record for everyone in the region we serve, including those who live near the boundaries of our service area,” said Bryan Cudmore, Hixny’s Vice President, Account Management. “This is a giant leap forward to get to that goal: it gives patients better access to their records and more coordinated, more efficient care, no matter which side of the border they live on.”

Overall, according to U.S. News & World Report survey data from the latest year available, UVM Medical Center hosted 61,680 emergency room patients, 20,491 admissions, and 21,797 surgeries.

About Hixny



Hixny empowers modern healthcare by improving the way in which the healthcare community and patients access, analyze and collaboratively act upon patient-specific information. Hixny, a not-for-profit based in Albany, NY, is a recognized national leader in population health management support.

Hixny supports care coordination of more than 1.7 million patients in the Capital District, Northern New York and the Mohawk Valley. To learn more visit http://www.Hixny.org.

