Inventor and InventHelp Client Designs Pet Bathing Device (NJD-1321)

An inventor from North Plainfield, N.J., wanted to fulfill the need for a washing device that enables a user to thoroughly and quickly clean a dog or cat.

The DOG WASH is practical, durable, convenient, and portable. It prevents an owner from having to struggle to hold an animal in place to wash them. It is also easy to use and saves time. Additionally, it could be used indoors or outdoors.

“I devised this idea from the personal experience of wanting a quick and easy way to bathe my pet,” said the inventor.

