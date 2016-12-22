Latest EzCheckPrinting Software Gives Small Businesses an Easier Way for Bill Paying

The latest release of ezCheckprinting business writer has several new features for business owners to print checks and pay bills this holiday season. Test drive at http://www.halfpricesoft.com.

The holiday season is upon us and with it comes bills and new business opportunities. Check writing software developers at Halfpricesoft.com have released the latest ezCheckprinting for business owners to easily pay bills to vendors, pay contractors or pay out for yearly bonuses for employees. Any and all of these tasks can be done with just one inexpensive software application.

"The latest version of ezCheckprinting business check writer can be utilized for bill paying, bonuses or paying contractors this holiday season." said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge.

Known for affordability and ease-of-use, ezCheckPrinting software from Halfpricesoft.com is extremely popular with small to mid-size business owners. With updated ezCheckprinting, customers can grow the business without outgrowing or paying more for business check writing software. The new edition makes it even easier to work with ezPaycheck, Quicken, Quickbooks, Peachtree or other software.

Thousands of customers across the US prefer ezCheckPrinting MICR & laser check printing software because this check writer software is simple and easy to use, handles all their check printing needs – including customized layouts – and is very affordable.

Check writer increases security

With ezCheckPrinting, customers can print checks when needed, rather than having pre-printed checks lying around. This minimizes theft opportunities.

Check writer saves customers valuable time

ezCheckPrinting gives customers the option to print recurring checks or duplicate checks to save time.

Businesses can import the check data from external checks and print hundreds of checks with just a few clicks. This import feature enables ezCheckPrinting print checks for QuickBooks, Quicken, ezPaycheck, Peachtree or other software.

Tax time is simplified with check printing software. Just a few clicks of the mouse generates a full report of all the checks you’ve written in the past year

Check writing software saves money

Using blank check stock is much less expensive than having checks pre-printed. Plus, if user ever has to change banks or change the address or other information on checks, he doesn’t have to have new checks printed.

Customers don’t have to pay a monthly fee for using ezCheckprinting check writer. It’s available at the low one time cost of $39.00.

To make ezCheckPrinting software available for any size business, Halfpricesoft gives buyers a new way to get free products by partnering with TrialPay, the leader in alternative online payments. Buyers can now get full version check printing software and Laser Blank Computer Check Paper for Free when they try or buy an offer from one of TrialPay's 2,000 blue-chip advertisers.

This Free offer is available through recurring promotions at halfpricesoft.com



http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp

About halfpricesoft.com



http://www.halfpricesoft.com



Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2/1009 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.

