PaperChef Announces Free Shipping on Their Parchment Cooking Products

New York, NY — (ReleaseWire) — 12/22/2016 — PaperChef, an industry leader in the Parchment Cooking Products, has today announced they are offering free shipping when products are bought directly from their new website. All consumers have to do to receive Free Shipping is to sign up to their newsletter where they will receive a special code.

The Parchment cooking expert has seen their reputation continue to grow in recent years with professional chefs around the USA and the world using their products. However, it's not just professional chefs that use their quality parchment products which include Multipurpose Paper, Baking Cups, Parchment Cooking Bags, tens of thousands of consumers also use them on a daily basis.

PaperChef products are sold in popular retail outlets, but now, the company has launched a new website where their products can be bought directly, which now include Free Shipping. As well as being able to purchase their wide range of Parchment products, consumers can also read great articles on Parchment cooking and see all the latest recipes. When signing up for their free newsletter, consumers can receive all the latest news and deals.

A spokesman for PaperChef said: "We decided to launch our new website so our customers can order our products online as well as read all the latest news and see all the wonderful recipes available."

To learn more about PaperChef and why their products have gained exposure around the world, please visit http://www.paperchef.com

Media Contact:

Company Name: PaperChef Inc.

Contact Person: Anthony Davis

Phone: 856-602-6990

Address:85 Delancey St. Suite 58 New York, NY 10002

Country: United States

Website: http://www.paperchef.com

About PaperChef

PaperChef was founded by Scott Miller and Bill Benson in 2010. The company aim is to help people to enjoy healthy cooking and to make it easier to cooking amazing food.

