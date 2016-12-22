Ravinia Capital Advises on Sale of Rex Electric and Technologies, LLC to Chugach Alaska Corporation

Ravinia Capital LLC is pleased to announce the sale of Rex Electric and Technologies, LLC (Rex), a Chicago-based electrical and technology contractor, to Chugach Alaska Corporation (Chugach). Ravinia Capital was sell-side advisor to Rex on the transaction.

Founded in 1921, Rex is one of the largest commercial and institutional electrical, technology, and building services contractors in the Chicagoland area. The company serves a multitude of markets including new construction, data centers, healthcare, universities and luxury residential.

“Building on the strong foundation we have created at Rex, our partnership with Chugach will help us bring even more value and resources to our customers, employees and the community,” said Rex President Michael A. Segreti. “The synergy between our companies was evident from the first time we met. We are proud to join the Chugach family.”

“Due to the nature of the construction industry, it was crucial to find the right strategic and financial partner for Rex,” said Tom Goldblatt, President of Ravinia Capital. “Chugach and Rex are a fantastic fit, both strategically and culturally.”

Chugach was established in 1972 under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act and exists to serve the interests of the Alaska Native people of the Chugach region. Chugach generates profits and delivers long-term shareholder value through operating businesses that provide government, facilities and energy services worldwide.

“The addition of Rex to the Chugach family of companies will diversify and strengthen our commercial services portfolio, one of our key focus areas, which we believe will drive greater long-term stability and growth,” said Gabriel Kompkoff, CEO of Chugach. “We chose to partner with Rex not only because of their impressive leadership and service-based business model, but also because the Rex team reflects the same business philosophy, standards and values that are pillars of our own organization.”

Professional advisors on the transaction were:



Investment Bankers: Ravinia Capital LLC: Tom Goldblatt – President, Eric Welchko – Managing Director, Ben Schmidt – Associate, and Josh Beck – Associate



Legal Counsel:



Nixon Peabody: Gary I. Levenstein – Partner, David R. Brown – Partner, Frank Emmons – Partner, Brian Alcala – Partner, and Subhan Baig – Associate



O’Halloran Kosoff Geitner & Cook, LLC: Neal Geitner – Partner



Stoel Rives: John D. Kauffman – Partner; and Andrea Canfield — Associate



Transaction Advisory Services:



Grant Thornton: Elliot Findlay – Partner, Tony Doesburg – Director



Plante Moran: John Barsella – Partner, James Minutolo – Partner, and Ryan Defer – Manager

