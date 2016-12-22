Rhoan Morgan and Alex Stanton of DemandLab Recognized Among 40 Most Inspiring Leaders in Sales Lead Management

Rhoan Morgan and Alex Stanton of DemandLab have been named as two of the Sales Lead Management Association’s 40 Most Inspiring Leaders in Sales Lead Management

Marketing technology agency DemandLab announced that Rhoan Morgan, CEO and Co-Founder, and Alex Stanton, Director of Client Services, have been recognized by their peers as two of the 40 Most Inspiring Leaders in Sales Lead Management, a program sponsored by the Sales Lead Management Association (SLMA). Morgan won in the B2B and B2C C-Level management category, while Stanton won in the Lead Generation Company Professionals category.

Now in its 7th year, the 40 Most Inspiring Leaders program recognizes the disruptors that challenge the status quo, bring strong leadership to sales and marketing departments, and are early and successful adopters of the software and web applications that make salespeople and marketers more efficient.

“At the SLMA, we view sales lead management as revenue management,” says SLMA CEO James Obermayer. “The leaders who take this message into the marketplace are valuable champions of the idea that when you manage leads, you manage the entire revenue-generating structure of B2B and B2C companies.”

Morgan, a two-time consecutive winner of the SLMA 20 Women to Watch in Sales Lead Management, was acknowledged for achievements in growing DemandLab into a multi-award-winning agency, which has helped over 70 clients gain insight, grow market share, and increase revenues by building organizational processes, technical platforms, and persuasive frameworks that create rewarding customer journeys.

Stanton, who also recently won the Stevie Award for Women in Business for Female Executive of the Year, has advanced the field of sales lead management by bringing technical and theoretical rigor to complex, automated marketing campaigns, and by helping clients leverage their sales and marketing platforms to enhance insight, reach, and revenue.

“I am proud to take my place among this remarkable group of sales leaders, and I am especially proud to share this honor with my talented DemandLab colleague, Alex,” said Morgan. “We are committed to elevating this challenging discipline with a technology- and data-driven approach to sales lead management that is transforming our clients’ revenue potential.”

A video of this year’s winners can be found here.

About DemandLab

DemandLab engages in the business of creating powerful lead lifecycle and customer relationship strategies, aligning business teams such as sales, marketing, IT, and finance, and growing revenues through advanced sales and marketing technologies and methodologies. With a focus on the innovative use of marketing automation, CRM platforms, and data analytics, DemandLab applies industry-proven best practices along with proprietary methodologies to optimize sales and marketing efforts and grow revenues. Within this wide realm of services DemandLab offers services including marketing automation campaign management, demand strategy, lead management and marketing optimization and effectiveness strategy and execution; data auditing and governance planning and execution, sales and marketing analytics and reporting; content strategy, creation and copywriting; graphic and digital design and coding services. Learn more at http://www.demandlab.com.

