San Francisco Travel Association Presents Where to Stay in San Francisco for New Year’s Eve

If you're looking to celebrate the New Year in San Francisco, you're in luck. There are tons of fun activities and events taking place throughout the city to help get 2017 off to a fun start.

Best Area to Stay to Watch Fireworks: Embarcadero

Every year the city puts on a spectacular fireworks show. The best view of the fireworks can be found at the hotels and restaurants along the waterfront. Attend Confetti and Cocktails" NYE at the Americano Restaurant & Bar or stay in a neighborhood hotel.

Nearby hotels include: Hotel Vitale, Harbor Court Hotel, and Hotel Griffon.

Best Area to Stay for a New Year's Eve Pub Crawl: Marina

The New Year's Eve PubCrawl in the Marina covers a bit of ground. There are plenty of fun pubs perfect for large groups of friends. For something a little more "contained," Eye Heart SF "Streets of San Francisco" NYE, at Fort Mason offers a sweeping view of the entire Bay from a giant Ferris wheel, a virtual reality playground and the "HUSHconcerts" silent disco. No matter where the party starts, a nearby place to stay is always key.

Nearby inns include: Seaside Inn, Buena Vista Motor Inn, Travelodge by The Bay and Coventry Inn.

Best Area to Stay for a New Year's Eve Hotel Party: Union Square, SoMa and Financial District

Some of the biggest New Year's Eve parties are taking place in Union Square's many hotels, such as the San Francisco New Year's Eve at Hotel G, W San Francisco New Year's 2017, NYE International Ball 2017 and Metropolis NYE 2017 w/FKJ. Fortunately, this neighborhood has plenty of hotels within walking distance. Another great reason to stay in Union Square: It's a transportation hub, making it easy to get anywhere else in San Francisco.

Some nearby hotels include: W San Francisco, Handlery Union Square Hotel, Hilton San Francisco Union Square, Hotel Nikko San Francisco, San Francisco Marriott Marquis Union Square, Hilton Parc 55 San Francisco Union Square, Park Central San Francisco Union Square, Westin St. Francis San Francisco Union Square, Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco, Kimpton Sir Francis Drake Hotel and Clift Hotel San Francisco.

Best Areas to Stay for a New Year's Eve Performance: North Beach and Civic Center

At the Regency Ballroom on Van Ness Ave., the party is M.O.A.N.Y. (Mother of All New Year’s). Davies Symphony Hall at the Civic Center will rock with “NYE's Celebration – With Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess and the San Francisco Symphony.” The party in North Beach will be “Beach Blanket Babylon's” special New Year musical revue. Bonus points: Several popular brunch spots, are nearby for the morning after.

Nearby hotels include: Washington Square Inn, Hotel Boheme, San Remo Hotel, The Opal, Hotel EPIK, Cova Hotel and Hotel Metropolis.

Best Areas to Stay in San Francisco for New Year's Day Brunching: Everywhere

Greet the first morning of the year on board the Hornblower’s San Francisco New Year's Day Champagne Brunch Cruise, or brunch like a local at the best brunch spots with lines worth the wait, we're sure you'll find a meal that's snap or Insta-worthy.

Find More New Year's Eve Events in San Francisco here.

