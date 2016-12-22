SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Dakota Plains Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2016 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Dakota Plains Holdings, Inc. (“Dakota” or the “Company”) (OTC PINK: DAKP). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired Dakota Plains shares between March 23, 2012 and August 15, 2016 inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the February 14, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, call Brian Lundin, Esquire, of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or e-mail him at brian@lundinlawpc.com.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

According to the Complaint, during the Class Period, the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Ryan Gilbertson and Michael L. Reger, co-founders of a different Dakota Plains company, had control of Dakota Plains’ business and operations; that Dakota Plains and its management worked with Gilbertson and Reger to misuse Dakota Plains’ assets for Gilbertson and Reger’s sole benefits, while harming Dakota Plains investors; that Dakota Plains did not maintain effective and adequate internal control; and that as a result of the above, Dakota Plains’ public statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When this information was released to the public, the value of Dakota Plains dropped, causing investors harm.

Lundin Law PC was established by Brian Lundin, a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders’ rights.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact:

Lundin Law PC



Brian Lundin, Esq.



Telephone: 888-713-1033



Facsimile: 888-713-1125



brian@lundinlawpc.com



http://lundinlawpc.com/

SOURCE: Lundin Law PC

ReleaseID: 451669