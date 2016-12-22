Sharon Kleyne & Adetutu Ijose Discuss Computer Sickness & Cyber Bullies

Sharon Kleyne Welcomes Nigerian Author/Blogger Adetutu Ijose to Radio Show. Sharon Kleyne & Ijose Reveal Psychology of Bullies.

Date aired: December 19, 2016

Guest: Adetutu Ijose, Author & Blogger



Sharon Kleyne, America’s leading water educator, researcher and advocate sat down to chat with Adetutu Ijose, blogger and bestselling author of Cyber Bullying: How and Why Cyber Bullies Operate on her nationally syndicated radio program, The Sharon Kleyne Hour Power of Water, Global Climate Change and Your Health on Voice of America about bullies on line and the computer illness that led Ijose to write her book.

Ijose, a native of Nigeria who came to the U.S. to live and work twenty years ago, got to the point where she noticed that her computer-based writing job was literally making her sick. Standard medicine offered little help as doctor after doctor admitted that they had no idea why Ijose was sick. “But as is often the case,” Sharon Kleyne said, “a doctor’s ignorance inspires the patient to do her own research, and that research leads to helpful answers.” Ijose readily agreed. “I lived in front of my computer,” Ijose said. “Pain would start in my eyes, then travel to my shoulders and the back of my head. I couldn’t sleep. I suffered panic attacks. I developed gall stones.” She experimented with eyecups and special computer glasses but nothing worked.

Desperate, Ijose began doing her own research. She discovered that computer workers in India were suffering many of the same symptoms she was dealing with. Reassured that she was not alone, Ijose began to consider diet, and she made many changes to her own. “I discovered that drinking lots of water at the computer is a good thing,” Ijose said. “Save your coffee for later. Use only water around the computer. She also discovered that drinking milk from grass-fed cows was also helpful due to the iron in the milk. “Veggies are also good,” said Ijose, “especially all kinds of beans.” Finally, Ijose touted the importance of walking. “Go outside every couple of hours,” she said, “and walk. Walking is so important because it gets you out in the open air and sun. It clears your energy patterns.”

As she recovered, Ijose began blogging all the time about health concerns of others, and she stepped up her efforts to educate people about cyber bullying.

Sharon Kleyne, whose research and new water technology discoveries at the research center she founded, Bio-Logic Aqua® Research Water Life Science®, have garnered international recognition for her as the global expert on dehydration of the eyes and skin due to excessive evaporation of the body’s water vapor, applauded Ijose’s persistence and dedication to educating others. “I try to educate people around the world every day about the growing global water crisis, and the health dangers associated with dehydration due to excess evaporation of the earth’s water vapor. In doing so,” Kleyne said, “we learn what we need to know to create a new, healthy Water Life Science® lifestyle.” Kleyne encouraged listeners and other interested parties to visit http://www.biologicaqua.com for more information about this new water technology and water lifestyle.

Sharon Kleyne asked Ijose about the psychological make-up of bullies on the internet. Ijose pointed out that there is a kind of anonymity on line. “In person,” Ijose said, “humans have cues—laughter, frowns, body language—that tell us when we’re being inappropriate. That’s all missed on line.” Ijose also said that cyber bullies usually have a low sense of self-worth; to some extent, they don’t even comprehend the damage they may be doing to others. “It’s like another on-line game to them,” said Ijose, “and that is dangerous.”

