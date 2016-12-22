Siftery Named 2016 Community Product of the Year by Product Hunt

Siftery announced that it has won Product Hunt’s 2016 “Golden Kitty” Award for Best Community Product of the Year. Siftery tracks over 12,000 software products and the companies that are using them.

Siftery, the community database company, today announced that it has won Product Hunt’s 2016 “Golden Kitty” Award for Best Community Product of the Year. Product Hunt receives tens of thousands of submissions each year. More than 200 startups were nominated across fifteen product categories for the award, which is determined by “upvotes” from Product Hunt members over a two week period.

The Community Product of the Year category includes some of the most highly upvoted products by members of the Product Hunt community. Winners in other categories include GBoard by Google, Tesla Model S P100D, Snapchat Spectacles, and Tinycards by Duolingo.

“We are thrilled and honored that Siftery was chosen by the Product Hunt community to represent the best in community-driven products,” said Vamshi Mokshagundam, cofounder and CEO of Siftery. “Siftery and Product Hunt share a common vision to change the way people discover new and amazing products. With that vision in mind, our team programmatically analyzes more than 12,000 software products used at over 250,000 businesses around the world and fosters an active and growing community of verified business users, which together creates one of the world’s most comprehensive resources for B2B and enterprise software discovery.”

Siftery was among the most upvoted startups on Product Hunt when it launched in January 2016, leading to a tenfold increase in member registrations in just two weeks. The next month, Siftery secured a $4 million seed round led by Felicis Ventures, Founders Fund, and Venrock, among others.

