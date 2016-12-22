Specialist orthopaedic surgical centre opens in Marylebone

Fortius Group, the UK’s leading private orthopaedic and sports injury group, has today announced the opening of the Fortius Surgical Centre in central London.

The new dedicated day surgery centre provides a streamlined and modern operating environment, centred around the needs of the patient. The design is based on the highly successful American model of dedicated day surgery centres, where the time the patient spends in a hospital environment is minimised while operational efficiency allows the effectiveness of specialist, highly skilled teams to be maximised.

The 12,500 square foot facility includes three state-of-the-art operating theatres, two with laminar flow, a dedicated anaesthetic room, and a five bed recovery area. The ward comprises of five private en-suite rooms, and seven day case pods. Utilising the latest in theatre technology, one of the theatres is set up to allow for live streaming – which will provide scope for the introduction of leading edge training. All three theatres are equipped with state of the art arthroscopy equipment, image intensifiers, ultrasound and surgical instrumentation. Theatres and Recovery are also equipped with the latest in Anaesthetic technology.

Fortius CEO Jim McAvoy commented: “The Fortius Surgical Centre represents a significant step in our strategic ambitions. The new centre, in the heart of Marylebone, is already enjoying widespread acclaim for quality of its facilities and finish. It will make a real difference to the patient experience, provide an excellent environment for staff to work in, and enhance our services for the future.”

Fortius Surgical offers day surgery to patients whenever possible, as it minimises the amount of time they need to spend in a medical environment and recovery is quicker, reducing the disruption to their daily life.

Length of stay following surgery has been steadily reducing over the past decade and this has been accelerated with enhanced recovery programmes that encourage early mobilisation. This change in practice, combined with advances in both anaesthesia and surgical techniques have made an expanding number of procedures, and a wider range of patients, suitable for day surgery.

Fortius Surgical is located around the corner from our Marylebone clinic, at 20 Bentinck Street. For any enquiries please email info@fortiusclinic.com or call the surgical centre directly on +44 (0) 203 805 4760.

