Thinkbaby and Thinksport Unveil Think Ambassador Program in 2017

Thinkbaby and Thinksport, the leaders in safe, non-toxic products, proudly announce their Think Ambassador program. Now more than ever, it’s critical to understand chemical safety associated with things that we integrate into our everyday lives. Through the Think Ambassador program, enthusiastic, health-conscious, community leaders will have the opportunity to share important safety information within their communities.

“Requests have flooded our inboxes from like-minded individuals wanting to further connect with our company and mission,” said Kevin Brodwick, founder of Thinkbaby and Thinksport. “From this dialogue with our followers and our interest to further connect with them, the Think Ambassador Program was born.”

Professional athletes, instructors, athletic teams, parents and bloggers are encouraged to apply. View Thinkbaby Ambassador Program / View Thinksport Ambassador Program.

Thinkbaby Thinksport's founder, Kevin Brodwick, brought his interest in health and preventative medicine and his background in biotechnology together to form a company with the sole purpose to create alternative products for babies, children, adults, and athletes alike. With a team of physicians and scientists focused on the latest biological and chemical sciences, Thinkbaby Thinksport continues to lead in the usage of safe, non-toxic materials for consumer goods.

