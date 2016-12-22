Toyota Mobility Foundation and World Resources Institute Explore Improved Connectivity to Bengaluru Metro

INDIA, Dec 22, 2016 – (JCN Newswire) – Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) has entered into an agreement with World Resources Institute (WRI) to seek possible solutions in first- and last-mile connectivity to metro transit in Bengaluru, India.



Bengaluru (formerly Bangalore) with a population of around 12 million people has experienced rapid urban growth and development in part due to its status as the IT capital of India. This surge has powered the economy, but has also resulted in issues of congestion and limited access to mobility. To overcome these, the city has invested in a metro line within the city and currently aims to enhance its ridership.



TMF and WRI want to improve accessibility to metro transit in Bengaluru and increase its usage through a process of research, capacity building, open collaboration, and testing. This would provide more Bengaluru citizens better ease of movement throughout the city.



TMF and WRI will collaborate with various stakeholders in Bengaluru including the state government, public agencies, and Bengaluru's IT industry. They will develop a project called the Station Access & Mobility Program (STAMP), also referred to as the Bengaluru Mobility Project, which will run from December 2016 to March 2018.



In the first year of the project, TMF and WRI will build a stakeholder network and invite them to identify practical and feasible solutions to first and last mile connectivity issues. They will propose these ideas through an open innovation challenge. TMF and WRI will support winning solutions and aim at scaling them in Bengaluru and other cities. After evaluating the results of the project, TMF will determine the scope of future activities in India.



Shigeru Hayakawa, President of the TMF Secretariat and Senior Managing Officer, Member of the Board of Directors of Toyota Motor Corporation, said "TMF will make efforts in the Bengaluru Mobility Project to realize an ever better mobile society by identifying opportunities to integrate public and private mobility. We will do this in partnership with various stakeholders including the city government, NGOs, and IT entrepreneurs."



Acknowledging complete support to the project, Mr. Shekar Viswanathan, Vice Chairman & Whole Time Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "We welcome the initiative undertaken by Toyota Mobility Foundation and WRI in India. This collaborative effort to find possible solutions to improve access to mobility in Bengaluru will make the lives of citizens who face issues of congestion more comfortable. As safety leaders, we at Toyota are committed to ensuring a safer mobility experience in India. To supplement the activities of TMF and WRI, we at TKM will share our best practices with regard to road safety campaigns across India and extend necessary support to this program. Finally, we appreciate the support across all stakeholders in the city in taking this campaign forward."



Mr. Amit Bhatt, Director -Integrated Transport, WRI India, observed, "Access to mass transit systems has often been a major issue in many Indian cities. If there is safe, efficient and seamless connectivity to and from the Metro stations, it will not only be used, but will also boost the ridership of these high capacity systems. To provide this access is our endeavor." Pawan Mulukutla, Urban Transport Expert, WRI India, added, "Bengaluru's Rs. 14,000 crore Metro system can be more effective if an efficient first and last mile connectivity is established providing access to a larger population. The last mile connectivity should provide safe access, offer good quality of services to the users and minimize environmental impact using technology as a key driver to achieve this."



Find out more about Toyota Mobility Foundation at: www.toyotamobilityfoundation.org



About the Toyota Mobility Foundation



The Toyota Mobility Foundation was established in August 2014 to support the development of a more mobile society. The Foundation aims to support strong mobility systems while eliminating disparities in mobility. It utilizes Toyota's expertise in technology, safety, and the environment, working in partnership with universities, government, non-profit organizations, research institutions and other organizations to address mobility issues around the world. Programs include resolving urban transportation problems, expanding the utilization of personal mobility, and developing solutions for next generation mobility.



About World Resources Institute



World Resources Institute (WRI) is a global research organization that spans more than 50 countries, with offices in Brazil, China, Europe, India, Indonesia, Mexico, and the United States. Our more than 450 experts and staff work closely with leaders to turn big ideas into action to sustain our natural resources-the foundation of economic opportunity and human well-being.



WRI India works closely with the government, businesses, civil society and other non-governmental organizations, to help solve the four most urgent challenges in India-rapid urbanization, the demand for energy, responding to climate change and the large-scale degradation of natural resources.



About Toyota



Supported by people around the world, Toyota Motor Corporation (TSE: 7203; NYSE: TM), has endeavored since its establishment in 1937 to serve society by creating better products. As of the end of December 2013, Toyota conducts its business worldwide with 52 overseas manufacturing companies in 27 countries and regions. Toyota's vehicles are sold in more than 170 countries and regions. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.





