West Palm Beach’s Novation Settlement Solutions “Adopts Grandparents” at Local Nursing Homes for the Holiday Season

Novation Settlement Solutions announced today that it will take part in Mary Kay’s “Adopt a Grandparent” program this season. Through this initiative, the West Palm Beach company is sponsoring holiday gifts and providing cheer for eight local nursing home residents.

Through this program, volunteers will make and deliver gifts to the senior residents, singing Christmas carols and spreading joy. For some “grandparents,” this may be the only visit and gift they receive this December.

The delivered gift baskets include a variety of Mary Kay products, along with other treats.

“Novation deeply believes in the importance of giving back to our community, especially to these older folks who have contributed so much throughout their lifetimes,” said Novation Settlement Solutions President John Marsano. “We hope that we bring a little more meaning and joy to the holidays for everyone who is a part of this great program, and that our ‘grandparents’ really enjoy their holiday gifts.”

Novation is also involved in the local community through its inspiring spokesman Hector Picard, a record-breaking adaptive triathlete. Picard, who recently made history as the first-ever double arm amputee to complete the Ironman World Championship, was given a second chance at life by Novation, and he pays it forward every chance he gets. He participated in more than 25 triathlons in 2016, raising tens of thousands of dollars for some of the nation’s most medically fragile children at nearby Broward Children’s Center.

