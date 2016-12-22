Wheaton Family Law Attorney Named to DuPage Bar Foundation Board of Directors

DuPage County Divorce Attorney Christopher J. Maurer of Anderson & Associates, P.C. will serve on the Board of Directors for the DuPage Bar Foundation (DBF).

The law firm of Anderson & Associates, P.C., located in Wheaton, Illinois, is proud to announce that Attorney Christopher J. Maurer will serve on the Board of Directors of the DuPage Bar Foundation (DBF).

The DuPage Bar Foundation was established in 1997, and is the charitable arm of the DuPage County Bar Association. The Foundation is committed to supporting justice by maintaining the integrity of the legal profession, by advancing the educational future of lawyers, and improving the administration of justice through volunteer and charitable efforts.

Wheaton Divorce Attorney Christopher J. Maurer concentrates his legal practice in family law matters including: divorce, child support, parenting time, spousal maintenance, child custody, parentage, and adoptions. He also has extensive experience in handling estate planning cases related to wills and trusts, powers of attorney, guardianship, and probate administrations. Maurer is a trained Guardian ad Litem, Child’s Representative, and Attorney for the Child within the Sixteenth and Eighteenth Judicial Circuits in Illinois.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and graduated with his Juris Doctorate from Loyola University Chicago School of Law. In 2015, Maurer received an “AVVO Client’s Choice Award” for his work within the divorce arena. AVVO also ranks Maurer as a “Top Rated Divorce and Child Custody Attorney” based on a high-degree of peer recognition and client satisfaction. He holds memberships to the DuPage County Bar Association, and the Northwest Suburban Bar Association.

About Anderson & Associates, P.C.:

The DuPage County Family law firm of Anderson & Associates, P.C. has proudly and effectively served Chicago and its suburbs since 1983. The Illinois attorneys represent individuals and families across a wide-range of practice areas including: family law, estate planning, criminal law, and bankruptcy.

Anderson & Associates, P.C. ha offices located throughout Northern Illinois in Wheaton, Schaumburg, Northbrook, Orland Park, and Downtown Chicago. For more information or to schedule an initial consultation please call 630-653-9400 or visit http://www.andersonandassociatespc.com today.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/wheaton-divorce-lawyer/anderson-and-associates/prweb13946265.htm