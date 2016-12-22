William Mattar Law Offices Welcomes Auto Injury Attorney

Growth in the firm’s pre litigation department.

William Mattar law offices would like to announce the addition of Jacqueline M. Blackley, Esq. Jacqueline has joined the firm that focuses on motor vehicle accidents.

Jacqueline was born in Buffalo, New York. She received two Bachelor of Science degrees from SUNY Buffalo and went on to earn her Master of Science from D’Youville College. Jacqueline attended the University of Buffalo Law School, where she earned her Juris Doctor.

Jacqueline is also a registered nurse in New York. She spent 20 years in healthcare with experience in clinical and administrative practice. Jacqueline is an active member of the community, holding memberships in organizations such as the Erie County Bar Association, Erie County Medical Society, and the New York Bar Association.

William Mattar law offices focus is on motor vehicle accident victims. The auto injury firm has been representing clients across New York State including the Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Binghamton, New York City, Long Island and Albany regions as well as Philadelphia for over 25 years. William Mattar, PC has helped thousands of people seriously injured in motor vehicle accidents. The William Mattar Immediate Response Team is available 24/7 and can be reached by dialing 444-4444. For more information about the firm, please visit http://www.WilliamMattar.com





