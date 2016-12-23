150th Anniversary Of The Birth Of Herbert Wells Marked By Paintings Exhibition

An art exhibition of paintings by Roman Gumanyuk dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Herbert G. Wells was opened in Sofia on December 21. The exhibition named "The Time Machine & Chess King" is held with the support of SF&F Fan Club "Ivan Yefremov" and Art Gallery "LIK".

On exhibition are presented 30 original artworks. Roman Gumanyuk represents an unusual view to the H. G. Wells works "The Time Machine" and "The War of the Worlds". He combined his artworks based on these novels with his "Chess series" and the result is a very interesting and spectacular combination: treacherous Martians are opposed to chess pieces which come alive as characters in battle. The War of the Worlds is transferred to the chess field. And only the Time Machine invented by Wells makes possible for all these characters: the proud king and his noble knight from the middle Ages, the ancient warrior from Antique Times, and the soldiers of the early 20th century, to participate in the decisive battle.

Roman Gumanyuk is a professional artist with 26 solo exhibitions until now. His works are presented in Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Bulgaria, France, USA and Italy. He is also participant of the VI International Biennale of Contemporary Art in Florence (Italy). The artist works in various genres and techniques. His works are in private collections and art connoisseurs from around the world.

