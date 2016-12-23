Ampare Engine Says They Have Brought out a Software That Can Do Real-Time Conversion of Speech in Any Language Into English and Thai

According to Ampare Engine, this software will revolutionalize the whole world and bring clarity and understanding among parties in different countries.

Laksi, Bangkok — (SBWIRE) — 12/22/2016 — The news that Ampare Engine, the managing director of which is Juthawong Naisanguansee, has come out with a software that can automatically detect and convert any talking language to English, may certainly interest people. According to Juthawong Naisanguansee, the software can make the world more connected and more understanding and can prevent misconceptions especially for international government councils.

Juthawong Naisanguansee says that the software can convert any language to Thai also though he is aware that a software that translates any language to English has a vast market. He adds that the present software will help Thailand, his homeland. He is also planning to create conversion software that can convert any language to any language. At present, the software that has been brought out will support more than 60 languages.

Ampare firmly believes that their software can completely revolutionize the world, save business costs and reduce the demand for human translators. The software can help companies that involve themselves in import and export trade also because they can communicate with their clients in a better manner. In fact, this will go a long way in helping companies in getting what they want from the nook and cranny of the world or in supplying the perfect goods and services their clients regardless of where they are located.

Juthawong Naisanguansee adds that he is planning to create headphone and headset that automatically convert any language to English soon.

The Software has already been published on Google Chrome Extension. He proposes to soon publish the online version as well as vertsions for Android, iOS, Windows Phone and so on.

Juthawong Naisanguansee says that he is looking forward to getting investors for the project to take off in a grand manner. Once this happens, he will be introducing the software to his country and will also sell it to governments all over the world.

Interested people can have more information by visiting http://anylanguage.juthawong.com.

About Ampare Engine

Ampare Engine, the managing director of which is Juthawong Naisanguansee, has come out with a software that can automatically detect and convert any talking language to English. The Software has already been published on Google Chrome Extension. He proposes to soon publish the online version as well as versions for Android, iOS, Windows Phone and so on. Juthawong Naisanguansee is looking forward to getting investors for the project to take off in a grand manner. Once this happens, he will be introducing the software to his country and will also sell it to governments all over the world.

For Media Contact:

Company Name: Ampare Engine

Email: sales at juthawong.com

Website URL: http://www.juthawong.com

Address: 117/48 Soi Chinaket Ngamwongwan Rd. Thungsonghong

City: Laksi

State:Bangkok

Country: Thailand

Phone Number: +66868123348

For Thai Chrome Extension: https://goo.gl/lfGvRJ

For English Chrome Extension: https://goo.gl/yR5Kiu

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KUPHwkjPGXI&feature=youtu.be

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/ampare-engine-says-they-have-brought-out-a-software-that-can-do-real-time-conversion-of-speech-in-any-language-into-english-and-thai-753819.htm