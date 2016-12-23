Arizona Federal Annual Holiday Raffle Reaches New Heights in Raising Funds for Local School

Arizona Federal holiday raffle raises more than $8,000. Funds are used to provide a 'Christmas' celebration with gifts and essentials for students at the Wilson Community Center.

With the help of their members and the public, Phoenix-based credit union, Arizona Federal, raised more than $8,000 during their eighth annual holiday raffle, which ended December 9, 2016. The money raised during is used to provide much-needed items to the children who attend the Wilson Community Center and their families.

Every year Arizona Federal team members take the funds raised and go on a shopping spree for the Wilson Community Center – buying each child of the classrooms they sponsor a coat, shirt, pants, shoes, socks, hygiene items and a fun toy. Volunteers of the credit union wrap these presents and deliver them as Santa’s helpers for the children to open during their holiday celebration on the last day of school before winter break.

In addition to providing holiday gifts, the program has allowed Arizona Federal to help supply uniforms to children attending the school, and provided food bags that the children and their families can take home over extended school breaks.

“More than 25 percent of the children attending this school are homeless, and many more rely on the school’s free lunch program for their only meal of the day,” said Julie Rivas, director of risk mitigation and project chair for the holiday raffle.

“Through this program, we can help give these kids a chance to just be a kid, and to help their parents stress less about where their family’s food will come from over winter and summer break,” Rivas added. “We’re thankful we can be involved – and that our members have been generous enough to make this program a success year after year.”

Arizona Federal’s annual holiday raffle typically takes place from the middle of November through the beginning of December. Anyone who purchases entries is entered into a drawing for prizes that are donated from local businesses and credit union partners.

Get Away Today, Desert Botanical Gardens, Bearizona, Ballet Arizona, Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort, Edgewater Hotel, the Verde Canyon Railroad, Arizona Science Center, Wildlife World Zoo, Phoenix Zoo, Main Event, Children’s Museum of Phoenix, Tropicana Express, Aquarius Laughlin, Aquarium of the Pacific, Texas Roadhouse, Darden Restaurant Group, and Turf Paradise donated prizes for the 2016 raffle.

About Arizona Federal



Arizona Federal is a $1.4 billion not-for-profit, locally-owned financial cooperative providing financial services and expertise to more than 120,000 member/owners. Founded in 1936, the organization takes its mission of financial empowerment and mutual benefit to heart by providing members cutting-edge self-service tools, financial coaches, identity protection services, and annual member payouts when the cooperative does well. Arizona Federal has locations across the Phoenix metropolitan area. Deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

About Wilson Community Center



Wilson Community Center is a part of the Wilson Elementary School District in Phoenix, Arizona, offering classes from Pre-School to Eighth grade. With over 100 years in existence in Central Phoenix, the district serves an area where less than 25 percent of the community has a high school diploma, 94 percent of families qualify for free or reduced-price lunches, and 60 percent of children enter school speaking a language other than English. The goal of the district is to prepare the students for college through a focus on academics and a state-of-the-art technology program. For more information about the Wilson Elementary District, please visit http://www.wsd.k12.az.us.

