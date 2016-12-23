Author C.F. Walko’s New Book “Cowboys And Wiseguys” Is An Action-Packed Western Novel Filled With The Classic Scenario In A New Twist.

Recent release “Cowboys and Wiseguys” from Page Publishing author C.F. Walko is an exciting escapade for two ex-cons who find they must work together to stop an unimaginable evil.

C.F. Walko has completed his new book “Cowboys and Wiseguys”: a fantastic adventure to catapult the reader into the wild world of the old West.

Born 1951 in West Virginia, C. F. Walko developed a fascination for many diverse endeavors from a young age, including classic automobiles and racing, and proceeding to skydiving, parachuting, piloting a hot air balloon, and even skywriting. He is a licensed pilot and even did some wing walking until better judgment prevailed. He met the love of his life, Nancy, in Hawaii in 1983 and settled in Orlando, Florida, where they were blessed with a son, Brandon. Today, Walko enjoys traveling with his wife and his new passion, writing novels—novels in which the readers can share in his imagination.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, C.F. Walko’s novel begins in 1898. The last of the Wild West’s famous outlaws, Johnny Wargo and Dakota Sam, make a daring escape from a small West Texas jail. In a desperate effort to lay low, they make the hard decision to go their separate ways. Although occasional sightings were whispered from time to time, the legendary pair eventually faded into history. Or, so it seemed.

1929. Retired after twenty-five years as a St. Louis school superintendent, Frank, now in his sixties, enjoys the summers with his wife, Nancy, in the northern Illinois community of Brookfield. But all is not good in Brookfield. Prohibition has spurred the growth of organized crime, and the Chicago area town of Brookfield has become a new target. Protection rackets are constantly sucking hard-earned cash from struggling businesses in the area. Frank’s brother-in-law owns the local hardware store and is victimized on a regular basis by local mobsters while the police look the other way. In a desperate attempt to covertly rid the community of these gangsters, Frank contacts his old partner in crime, Dakota Sam, who had been living quietly in Wyoming. Frank’s last letter to Sam asks him to come to Brookfield to help with an urgent matter. Little did Sam realize what he was getting himself into.

The reunion of these elder cowboys from the Old West and picking a fight with mobsters in the big city leads to some comical situations that ends in an epic battle that certainly trumps the gunfight at the OK Corral. Some might compare the chaos that followed to that of the Great Chicago Fire.

