Author Dr. Glenn Pinckney’s Newly Released “8 Reasons Why I am No Longer A Democrat!” Is a Detailed, Insightful Account of the Issues Plaguing America’s Political System

“8 Reasons Why I am No Longer A Democrat!”: an illustrative and cogent examination of the left-wing’s platform, and how it contradicts biblical teachings. “8 Reasons Why I am No Longer A Democrat!” is the creation of published author, Dr. Glenn Pinckney, a student and teacher of the Bible for over thirty-five years. A former pastor, Dr. Pinckney now teaches God’s Word on a weekly basis.

“It is my hope that Christians will realize, as never before, that there are consequences to our actions as well as to our inactions,” Glenn writes. “Since matters of the Holy Spirit cannot be understood by the unregenerated, because they must be spiritually discerned, I am hoping that believers will discuss and research the statements contained herein and help others to see the truth of the living Word of God.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Glenn Pinckney’s new book shows the biblical relevance of civic actions, and shows readers how to improve their daily relationships with the Lord. It explains how to apply Christ’s teachings to everyday actions, in the home, the Church, and the voting booth.

Dr. Glenn Pinckney narrates the events in his life that led to his decision to leave the Democrat party, and provides a thorough analysis of the scriptural teachings that guided him through this transition from a young Democrat in South Carolina, to a party whose platform more closely reflects his values, both biblically and politically.

This book closely examines the history of the Democratic party, and the surprising origins that may still be influencing it. It documents how biblical teachings contradict some of the party’s ideas, and demonstrates how the Republican party’s platform complies with these same teachings.

View a synopsis of “8 Reasons Why I am No Longer A Democrat!” on YouTube.

