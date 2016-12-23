Diamond Resorts Timeshare – Williamsburg, VA – A Trip Back In Time

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2016 / Steeped in the history and tradition of 18th-century America, Williamsburg proudly preserves the Colonial spirit and beckons visitors to explore its timeless charm. This Revolutionary-era city unveils a captivating story as you trace the steps of presidents and statesmen from pre- and post-war eras. Discover the remnants of our past as you visit historical re-enactments, stroll along Williamsburg’s cobblestoned streets, and create priceless memories with your family.







Offering a quiet retreat that is so earnestly sought after by travelers, Greensprings Vacation Resort provides every essential amenity for a well-deserved vacation. This unpretentious estate captures the essence of its historical establishment and offers comfortable accommodations. The adjacent Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course provides the necessary challenge for the golf aficionado.

Greensprings

Vacation Resort, by Diamond Resorts International®, has everything you need to enjoy affordable luxury and priceless memories. Enjoy a relaxing evening in your private whirlpool, or lounge in front of your very own fireplace. Take a swim in the indoor/outdoor pools, or play a set or two on the floodlit tennis courts.

Historic pride and natural beauty – Williamsburg seems to have the best of both as millions of travelers visit the city every year for its timeless attractions and verdant landscape. Colonial remnants of buildings, museums, hotels, and even taverns are favorites of locals and vacationers alike, with Revolutionary reenactments and interpretations spanning the hillsides and battlefields. Take to the waters with Old World schooners, sailing with the Virginian breezes that were once experienced by legendary figures like George Washington and John Smith. Come visit Williamsburg, become a part of true American history, and Stay Vacationed.™

About Diamond Resorts International®

Diamond Resorts International®, with its network of more than 370 vacation destinations located in 35 countries throughout the continental United States, Hawaii, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, South America, Central America, Europe, Asia, Australasia and Africa, provides guests with choice and flexibility to let them create their dream vacation, whether they are traveling an hour away or around the world. Our relaxing vacations have the power to give guests an increased sense of happiness and satisfaction in their lives, while feeling healthier and more fulfilled in their relationships, by enjoying memorable and meaningful experiences that let them Stay Vacationed.™

Diamond Resorts International® manages vacation ownership resorts and sells vacation ownership points that provide members and owners with Vacations for Life® at over 370 managed and affiliated properties and cruise itineraries.

