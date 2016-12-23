Discount Retail Store Services Announces New Boots to Bosses Program for Veterans

Discount Retail Store Services new program is designed to assist veterans in opening their own businesses

Last century, a stunning 49.7 percent of World War II Veterans went on to own or operate a business, according to Syracuse University's Institute for Veterans and Military Families, however, today, less than 5% of U.S veterans are business owners.

James Wichert, Owner and CEO of Discount Retail Store Services (DRSS) finds this unacceptable.

“Those with military experience tend to be very disciplined, detail oriented and take direction well which makes them great potential business owners,” says Wichert



Joseph Kopser, an Army veteran and co-founder of transportation app Ride¬Scout, blames the lack of in-service mentorship offered to current military members, saying that too many vets now "get a job and settle" rather than launch their own businesses.

Currently, around 200,000 veterans a year transition back to civilian life. DRSS wants to simplify that process, and help veterans every step of the way.

“One of our goals is to help as many veterans as we can become successful business owners,” said Wichert. “More business owners will lead to more jobs and help the economy as well.”

John Finley, Sales Director of DRSS and a Navy veteran, noted the most common reasons veterans fail to open their own business:



Fear (of failure, the unknown, leaving their job, the economy)

Lack of experience in lease negotiation and/or running a business

Lack of capital

Fear of competition

Franchising fees

Worries about finding a good location

Lack of trust in other companies

DRSS has responded to these fears and insecurities with the opening of their Boots to Bosses program.

“Our Boots to Bosses program assists vets from start to finish and we also provide ongoing support for the lifetime of their store(s),” says Finley. “The program consists of our 7 services along with finding veteran lending and grant programs that many veterans are unaware of. We also provide veteran discounts which saves them thousands of dollars off the regular purchase price.”

The Boots to Bosses program provides a comprehensive turnkey solution consisting of the following 7 services:



1. Financing – 100% financing, including working capital o.a.c, conventional and non-conventional lenders with free credit repair in some cases



2. Site Location – assistance in finding the best sites in the area



3. Lease Negotiation – 17 key provisions in every lease to protect their clients \



4. Site Build-Out – Complete build out of the store including fixtures, merchandise and more



5. Comprehensive Training – before, during and after the store opening



6. Access to their Wholesale Merchandise Network – saving their clients 20-25%



7. Unparalleled support for the lifetime of the store

Darcella Craven, Founder and President of the Veterans Resource Business Center (VRBC), a non-profit partner of DRSS that offers several free and low cost business training programs, stated: “DRSS and their staff are very supportive to veterans and they offer a unique all-inclusive program that assists veterans in launching their own businesses with confidence. Their generous veteran discount in honor of their service also shows how much DRSS values those who served.”



“These men and women have put their lives on the line,” said Wichert. “They have served and protected our country. Honoring their service and helping them to make their dreams of business ownership is a privilege and an honor.”

About Discount Retail Store Services



James Wichert, Owner and CEO of Discount Retail Store Services, spent a good portion of his younger years helping other companies succeed and grow. In the early ‘90s, Witchert decided to take the leap to business ownership: he opened two extremely successful dollar stores in Las Vegas and Reno, NV.

“My businesses were booming and I would often have customers come into my stores from out of state asking how I did it, and if I could help them open a similar store in places like Chicago or Miami,” said Wichert. “One day, as if a light bulb came on, I realized I could create a company that would help people with little or no experience open their own businesses. My company could provide them with all the tools and training necessary for them to become successful.”

Today, almost 24 years later Wichert’s company has opened close to 4000 independent retail stores in 8 different countries so far. The store concepts they specialize in are: dollar stores, party stores, mailbox & business center stores, clothing stores, teen stores and frozen yogurt shops.

