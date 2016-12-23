Discover Advances in Parathyroid Hormone Testing in DiaSorin Webinar

LabRoots will host the webinar on February 15, where attendees will gain a better understanding of the 2nd and 3rd generation PTH assays and their cross-reactivity to different circulating fragments.

Parathyroid hormone (PTH) is an 84 amino acid that plays a key role in phosphocalcic metabolism. Its measurement is essential to diagnose and treat primary hyperparathyroidism and to evaluate chronic kidney disease-mineral and bone disorders (CKD-MBD). PTH determination is not an easy task, mainly because of the many similar fragments that circulate in our blood.

Because these fragments are recognized differently by the various assays, the values obtained are often very different between “intact” kits. Up to now, 3rd generation PTH assays have not demonstrated any clinical benefit over intact PTH assays. However, PTH standardization can be achieved only with 3rd generation and it will be impossible to standardize assays using the intact PTH kits, because of variable cross-reactivities to fragments.

It is important to carefully select the “normal” subjects to establish reference ranges that allow the proper interpretation of the patient’s PTH results. These “normals” should not have secondary hyperparathyroidism and should have eGFR, 25(OH)D, calcium and phosphorus levels within a normal range. Unfortunately, manufacturers have not judiciously selected their “normals”, leading to falsely elevated PTH reference ranges. Using correctly established PTH reference ranges will assist physicians in correctly classifying HD patients in the appropriate bone turnover category.

Participants of the webinar will better understand the importance of good reference range establishment for PTH and PTH standardization. They can also expect to learn how best to get up-to-date information regarding PTH stability.

Dr. Etienne Cavalier, professor of clinical chemistry at the University of Liege and Head of the Department of Clinical Chemistry at the CHU de Liege, will be the presenter for this webinar.

Cavalier earned both a Master of Sciences in pharmaceutical sciences and an Advanced Master in clinical biology from the University of Liege. He then went on to earn his PhD in Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Sciences from the same university. In his current role, Cavalier is the professor of clinical chemistry at the University of Liege and head of the Department of Clinical Chemistry at the CHU de Liege. His main research topics are linked with the phosphocalcic metabolism, renal function, frailty and sarcopenia.

