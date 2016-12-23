Healthcare Design Studio Publishes Determinants of Health Research and Visualization

Involution Studios, a healthcare design consultancy headquartered in Arlington, Massachusetts, has published a ground-breaking, comprehensive visualization of the Determinants of Health.

Involution Studios, a healthcare design consultancy headquartered in Arlington, Massachusetts, has published a ground-breaking, comprehensive visualization of the Determinants of Health (http://www.determinantsofhealth.org). Based on their nationally recognized Care Cards (http://www.carecards.me) and Care Plans (http://www.goinvo.com/features/careplans/) projects, along with the research of more than 15 institutions and scholars over a 36 year period, the Determinants of Health offers a comprehensive mapping of 29 macrodeterminants and 66 microdeterminants that influence the health of an individual. The Determinants of Health is a new standard in understanding the future of self-managed care. The research and visualization effort was led by Edwin Choi, a product designer at Involution with a background in biomedical design.

“The days of the God-doctor are over,” said Juhan Sonin, a principal at Involution Studios and co-author of the research. “Between the role of genomics, a better understanding of the human animal, and emergence of Internet technologies, we are moving toward a future where 99% of our medical care will be a matter of self-management and self-responsibility. The Determinants of Health visually maps this out to help individuals and health care professionals, as well as big pharma and governmental regulatory bodies at large, to integrate this reality into the operational future of healthcare.”

Mr. Sonin’s experience in healthcare innovation is considerable. Starting out at Apple, Inc. more than 20 years ago, his professional journey includes leading teams focused on health at R&D think tank MITRE, as well as leading projects as a consultant for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. He has given presentations on his ideas before healthcare experts at organizations as wide-ranging as Stanford University and Partners Healthcare. Mr. Sonin is also a lecturer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) where he is sculpting the innovation bona fides of the finest research, design, and engineering students in the world.

The Determinants of Health has been written about online by a variety of health authorities as well as in mainstream publications such as Forbes. Posters of the visualization are available in large (42” x 50”) and deluxe (59” x 70”) sizes. They can be purchased directly from Involution Studios by emailing info(at)goinvo(dot)com.

Involution’s design practice is dedicated to innovation in healthcare. Over the past decade, we've created beautiful software for patients, clinicians, researchers, and administrators, working with organizations as far-reaching as AstraZeneca, Becton Dickinson, Johnson and Johnson, 3M Health Information Services, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and Walgreens. We are a mission-driven organization made up of expert designers, engineers, researchers, and futurists, founded on the idea of making tangible and positive change in the world. Visit http://www.goinvo.com to learn more about how we're designing the future of healthcare.

