Announcing 2016 Holiday Menus; New À La Carte Menu; Clambake Tuesdays & BBQ Sundays; Early Bird Value Meals
Serving up New American Cuisine to the historic West Village since 1998, Philip Marie has been recipient of Diner's Choice Award from Open Table & the Certificate of Excellence from Trip Advisor.
Philip Marie is delighted to announce Holiday Prix Fixe Menus: Christmas Eve Menu for $45 pp and New Year’s Eve Menu for $69 pp. À la carte options for both menus are also at hand.
Having garnered a reputation for being one of the best brunch spots in NYC, it has recently been extending the Bottomless Brunch experience to 6 days a week.
Due to overwhelming public demand, Philip Marie Restaurant has re-introduced Clam Bake Tuesdays and BBQ Sundays with immediate effect: The $18.95 Sunday Night BBQ offers a choice of BBQ Chicken, Blackened Catfish, or Triple Cooked Baby Back Ribs plus an option of 2 sides along with Cornbread & Corn On The Cob. The $19.95 Tuesday Night Clambake menu comprises Half Lobster, Mussels, Clams, Shrimp, Baked Potato, Corn On The Cob.
Philip Marie has also conjured a new Dinner Menu featuring items such as:
- Eggplant Napoleon served with Arugula-Basil Pesto
- Price Edward Island Mussels with Coconut Milk
- Philip's Paella with Saffron Infused Rice
- Grilled Atlantic Salmon on a Bed of Red Quinoa
- Artichoke-Spinach Stuffed Chicken Breast
- Truffle Gnocchi
Current "Value Specials" at Philip Marie Restaurant include 2 for 1 Entrées for Early Bird Diners between 4pm-6pm.
Quite the wine aficionado, Owner John P. Greco III is firming up plans to introduce a Wine & Food Pairing Menu on Thursdays in early 2017.
Philip Marie is open for brunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday at 569 Hudson Street @ West 11th Street. Brunch is served from 10am – 4pm; Dinner is available from 4pm.
Romantic, private affairs for two are available in the intimate dining room for engagements and special events. A separate space for up to twenty is available as well.
Reservations are strongly urged and can be made by calling the restaurant at 212-242-6200 or via http://www.philipmarie.com.
