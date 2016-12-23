Improved Message Board Invented by InventHelp Client (OCC-1164)

A Pittsburgh-based invention company, InventHelp is submitting the OVER THE DOOR MESSAGE CENTER to companies for their consideration.

An inventor from Corona, Calif., wanted a more convenient and less damaging way to hang whiteboards and corkboards. As such, they invented the OVER THE DOOR MESSAGE CENTER for use by homeowners and students. OVER THE DOOR MESSAGE CENTER makes efficient use of dead space that is found on closet, pantry or other room doors.

The inventor was inspired by their own experience. “I needed a place for an additional magnetic whiteboard/corkboard and wanted stability without damaging the door.” The invention eliminates the need for hardware material for mounting, therefore preventing damage to the door from nails or screws. It is easy to use and install and is a convenient and efficient staple to any home or office.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-OCC-1164, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp

# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/InventHelp-Inventions/Over-The-Door-Message/prweb13934038.htm