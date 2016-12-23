InventHelp Invention Ensures Water Source in Water-Scarce Areas and Situations (OCC-1155)

A leading inventor firm, InventHelp is submitting the PORTABLE WATER FROM AIR BACKPACK to companies for their review.

When water isn’t available while camping, hiking, out on a military mission or in an emergency survival situation, one is in danger of uncomfortable, injurious or fatal dehydration. Since water is crucial to keeping the body functioning properly, an inventor from Huntington Beach, Calif., developed a way to ensure obtainment of water.

The patent-pending PORTABLE WATER FROM AIR BACKPACK enables a user to obtain water in areas or situations where there is no available water. This ensures enough hydration to maintain the body, which avoids discomfort, injury or fatality due to dehydration. Overall, it promotes safety and peace of mind.

Compact, lightweight, portable, easy to use and producible different sizes, colors and capacities, the PORTABLE WATER FROM AIR BACKPACK is ideal for campers, hikers, the military and survivalists.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-OCC-1155, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp



