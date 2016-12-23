Inventor and InventHelp Client Designs Beer Pong Accessory (OCC-1163)

A Pennsylvania-based invention company, InventHelp is submitting the BEER PONG NET & CUP to companies for their review.

An inventor from Carson, Calif., wanted to fulfill the need for a Beer Pong accessory that would prevent the beer from being contaminated with germs and other bacteria.

The BEER PONG NET & CUP would keep the game neat/clean. It would provide protection against splashing/spilling. It would also promote peace of mind. Additionally, it stops insects from flying into the beer during outdoor play. The BEER PONG NET & CUP is durable for years of effective use.

“My accessory specializes a Beer Pong cup to minimize the risk of unsanitary play,” said the inventor. "Clean bear, clean play…join the movement."

The original design was submitted to the Orange County office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

