Liz Burleigh’s New Book “Adventures Of Matilda The Bassett Hound” Is A Delightful Series Of Exciting Short Stories For Young Readers.

Recent release “Adventures of Matilda The Bassett Hound” from Page Publishing author Liz Burleigh is a lively and lovable set of stories for children, with wholesome life lessons and an adorably curious little dog.

Liz Burleigh has completed her new book “Adventures of Matilda The Bassett Hound”: an endearing and colorful collection of stories for young readers, which follow a high-spirited and venturesome Bassett Hound named Matilda.

Liz Burleigh is a student of kindness to the animal kingdom and love for the human condition. She wields the written craft to enrapture the mind of especially young children. The pages are a blank canvas on which to draw the imagination; Matilda the Bassett Hound is that canvas of learning.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Liz Burleigh’s charming tales are delightful fun for young readers. These lovable stories carry valuable lessons that apply to both Bassett Hounds and humans! Matilda reminds readers to always brush their teeth, to never travel alone, and to love themselves unconditionally. Burleigh has created a joyfully captivating character and stories that will both teach and entertain young readers.

“Adventures of Matilda The Bassett Hound” is a book of stories about a sweet dog who learns many lessons of life. One big lesson is sometimes what we do not like about ourselves can in fact be what’s best about us.

