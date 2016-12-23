Mercedes-Benz of Gainesville becomes Morgan Auto Group’s 20th dealership acquisition

Tampa-based Morgan Auto Group announces purchase of former Scott-McRae Automotive dealership Mercedes-Benz of Gainesville.

Morgan Auto Group celebrated its 20th dealership milestone today after acquiring former Scott-McRae Automotive dealership Mercedes-Benz of Gainesville. The dealership located at 4000 N. Main Street, joins four other Gainesville area dealers under the control of the family owned group. Larry Morgan and his son Brett Morgan also own Honda of Gainesville, Gainesville Buick GMC, Gainesville Mitsubishi and VW of Gainesville.

Earlier this year they also acquired the Lake City based Rountree Moore Dealership Group. “Beginning with Honda of Ocala this now brings our total dealership presence in Central Florida to 11 dealerships. As a former Gainesville resident I am thrilled that we have been able to add such a high value asset to our group,” stated MAG CEO Brett Morgan. “The reputation of the store stands on its own as a special place in Gainesville,” continued Morgan.

“We are keeping the entire team in place,” said Morgan VP of Operations Bob Murray. “From GM Chris Baynard on down, customers will have the same great team to work with. We were also able to bring Dan Schmidt back to the store who previously worked with the Morgan team.” Murray recently left his post as General Manager of Mercedes Benz of Tampa after an 8-year run that culminated with average monthly sales of 500 units. “It’s not an easy job making an already great dealership better, but we are up to the challenge.”

About Morgan Automotive Group



The story of Morgan Auto Group starts out with Larry Morgan acquiring a Clearwater-based retail tire business in 1991. Over the years, the vision has gotten bigger, and today Larry Morgan and his son, Brett Morgan, own and operate the entire auto group. In 2008, Toyota and Time magazine recognized Larry Morgan for his success in sales, customer service, and charitable work in the community, and Tampa Bay CEO Magazine called him one of the Top 100 Most Influential Business Leaders in Tampa bay in 2009.

Today Morgan Automotive Group is comprised of 20 auto dealerships throughout the Tampa Bay area as well as Sarasota, Ocala, Gainesville, Lake City and Columbia, Missouri. Over the past 13 years, founders Larry and Brett Morgan have built a successful family of car dealerships through hard work, dedication, and a commitment to quality people.

