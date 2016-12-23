North American Cannabis Holdings and Puration Publish Comprehensive Shareholder Update Following Recent Alternet Systems Transaction

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2016 / North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: USMJ) and Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) published an online shareholder update following the recent transaction with Alternet Systems, Inc. (ALYI). The presentation provides a detailed update on the business plan of both Companies in conjunction with the recent transaction with ALYI. The presentation is available on the websites of both Company’s and by clicking on the link below. The presentation is titled:

Marijuana Rules: North American Cannabis Holdings and Puration Shareholders Update

Below are some excerpts from the presentation:

“What USMJ management discovered instead, is that the cannabis sector at large was in need of a business that could continuously connect investors and cannabis enterprise

entrepreneurs.”

“The election of Donald Trump is a loud and boisterous message to the Federal Government, that Americans are not happy with business-as-usual in Washington DC … an even louder protest … On November 8th, 2016, in direct opposition to federal law, eight more states legalized marijuana.”

“The citizens of the United States have rediscovered a founding fathers’ instituted check-and-balance that has been overlooked for a long-time. U.S. citizens are invoking state-citizenship over U.S.-citizenship by voting for laws within their state on a matter where the U.S. government is not representing the will-of-the-people.”

“How disheartening to know that the Federal Government believes more in the executives that cratered the U.S. economy than in the entrepreneurial spirit and capacity

of U.S. citizens at large to fill the void left in the aftermath of the failed fortune-500 executives.”

“The state-by-state legalization of marijuana is just a first initiative of a repeatable state-by-state approach to reinstituting confidence in the entrepreneurialism of

America …”

“Beyond USMJ’s spinoff and dividend strategy, the Company has another strategic acquisition in the works … USMJ is building a business that lets

marijuana sector entrepreneurs speak to marijuana sector investors and opt to invest in those entrepreneurs should they be so inspired.”

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and as such, may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward looking statements relate to, amongst other things, current expectation of the business environment in which the company operates, potential future performance, projections of future performance and the perceived opportunities in the market. The company’s actual performance, results and achievements may differ materially from the expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors.

