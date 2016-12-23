Pizza Di Rocco Offers the Best Pizza Delivery in Abu Dhabi

This Company Offers Authentic Italian Gourmet Pizzas Fresh from the Oven

Abu Dhabi, UAE — (SBWIRE) — 12/22/2016 — Pizza Di Rocco, the best Italian pizza in Abu Dhabi wins accolades for delivering delicious pizzas. Made with authentic hand tossed dough, these pizzas are tasty, crispy and easy to digest. It is made with ingredients that are directly imported from Italy. Italian herbs are used in these pizzas which makes it the most delicious pizzas available in Abu Dhabi.

According to the website, "Pizza Di Rocco is born from the spirit of Master Pizzaiolo Rocco. It is Rocco's passion for creating authentic Italian gourmet pizzas that inspires us to bring to you, time and again, our classic pizzas: delicious, light, crispy, natural and fresh from the oven. Nothing beats la Vera pizza Italiana, the real Italian pizza. One bite and you'll know. It's about the freshness and authenticity of a true Italian pizza. It's about il deliziare, temptation. About simplicity and ingredienti naturali to get that exceptional gusto, taste. And it's about using a traditional hand-tossed base, and culinary techniques passed down through generations, cooked in our handmade cupola-style oven, topped with Italian herbs, and with the true spirit of Italy. So call us today for the true taste of Italy, the way Rocco intended it.

Pizza Di Rocco gives a complimentary offer in which customers can receive a dessert of their choice. The offer is valid with the purchase of any main course and also this valid for the holiday season. However, customers need to provide their ID for dine in or take away for this offer.

A close correspondent of the company says, "With a mixture of classic Italian favourites and innovative titbits available from our award-winning restaurant, our team bring their talent and pride to your events, delivering culinary bursts of flavour and unique catering options to your boardroom, party, celebration or office.

Menus can be designed to suit every occasion and every event need whether that is a simple working lunch or a sensational celebration."

Pizza Di Rocco offers private, office and corporate catering services. In addition to pizzas, the company also offers lasagne, salads, desserts and drinks.

About Pizza Di Rocco

Pizza Di Rocco is an Italian pizza company in Abu Dhabi. It offers the best Pizza Delivery in Abu Dhabi. It also offers various catering options to customers.

