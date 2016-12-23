Questions to Answer Prior to Plastic Surgery Underline the Importance of Good Communication Between Doctors and Patients, says Beverly Hills Physicians

Commenting on a recent article, the Los Angeles-area health and beauty medical group notes that it’s important that patients understand what to expect when they obtain any kind of procedure.

A December 6 article on Women’s Health offers individuals contemplating a plastic surgery a number of important questions to answer before they obtain a procedure, including queries regarding exactly what they want to change about their appearance and why. Southern California health and beauty group Beverly Hills Physicians (BHP) notes that medical experts agree that it is vitally important for patients to fully understand their procedures and for doctors to communicate clearly and honestly prior to a plastic surgery. BHP says that there are a number of reasons why this is so important, including:

1. Ensuring a positive outcome – Before a procedure can go forward, BHP notes that it’s vital for doctors to have a clear idea of the patient’s medical history. Yes, plastic surgeries such as breast augmentation, facelifts, and rhinoplasty have never been more safe and effective. At the same time, however, the medical group adds that they are still complex procedures that require a great deal of medical knowledge as well as the ability to sculpt features that are as flattering as possible to a patient’s overall appearance. BHP adds that this means that the patient’s choice of the right medical provider is crucial; it also means that it’s extremely important that the doctor have all the important information in hand.

2. Making sure patients are happy with their results – BHP notes that another reason it’s vital for plastic surgeons and their patients to communicate clearly and openly is to ensure patients fully understand just what kind of results they can expect once their procedure is completed. The medical group notes that it’s entirely understandable that patients might have high hopes for the outcome of a procedure, but there are some limitations on what even the finest plastic surgeon can achieve. That’s why it’s important for patients and doctors to have a detailed discussion regarding what to expect once they have fully recovered from a procedure. BHP adds that, thanks to the medical group’s focus on communication and the outstanding work of their plastic surgeons, their patients are consistently very satisfied with their outcomes.

