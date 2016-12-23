Roshan signs service agreement with SpeedCast to provide Cellular Backhauling support in Afghanistan

Sydney, Australia, December 23, 2016 – SpeedCast International Limited (ASX: SDA), a leading global satellite communications and network service provider, today announced that it has been awarded a multi-year service agreement by Roshan, Afghanistan’s leading telecommunications provider, to upgrade its cellular backhaul network to support 3G services over satellite in Zabul province in southwestern Afghanistan. Roshan has more than 6.5 million active subscribers across 287 districts and cities in all 34 provinces of Afghanistan.

“With the upgraded network, operators like Roshan can provide new and better service offerings to end users by providing reliable and scalable connectivity. Once customers have access to better connectivity, it inevitably leads to a rapid increase in bandwidth demand. The new backhaul network over satellite also allows operators to explore and develop new business opportunities and revenue streams, such as offering broadband and managed network solutions to banks, governments and home users using VSAT”, said PJ Beylier, CEO of SpeedCast.

“This is our first 3G backhaul service deployment in Afghanistan” Mr. Beylier commented. “This win provides us a strong foothold in the growing cellular backhaul market in the Middle East, as mobile operators and service providers are upgrading their service capacity to meet the surging data adoption in both the enterprise and consumer markets. SpeedCast sees cellular backhaul as an important growth driver for us as telecommunication providers continue to expand coverage into remote areas”, he added.

SpeedCast’s cellular backhaul suite of solutions, under the CelCast™ name, are designed to optimize satellite traffic in telecommunication environments, lowering the total cost of ownership and bringing unrivalled quality of service to its customers’ networks.

About Roshan

Roshan (Telecom Development Company Afghanistan Corp) is Afghanistan’s leading total communications provider with over 6.5 million active subscribers and a network that covers over 287 districts and cities in all the country’s 34 provinces.

Roshan is a true Afghanistan success story, serving as a catalyst for economic growth and actively contributing to the country’s long-term development. Since its inception in 2003, Roshan has invested approximately $700 million in Afghanistan and is the country’s single largest investor and taxpayer, contributing approximately six percent of the Afghan government’s overall domestic revenue. Roshan directly employs around 900 people, 20 percent of whom are women, and provides indirect employment to more than 35,000 people.

Roshan is deeply committed to Afghanistan’s reconstruction and development. The Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED), part of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), is a major shareholder of Roshan and promotes private initiatives and building economically sound enterprises in the developing world. Also owned in part by Monaco Telecom International (MTI) and Telia, Roshan brings international expertise to the country and is committed to the highest standards of network quality and coverage for the people of Afghanistan.

About SpeedCast International Limited

SpeedCast International Limited (ASX: SDA) is a leading global satellite communications and network service provider, offering high-quality managed network services in over 90 countries and a global maritime network serving customers worldwide. With a worldwide network of 42 sales and support offices and 39 teleport operations, SpeedCast has a unique infrastructure to serve the requirements of customers globally. With over 5,000 links on land and at sea supporting mission critical applications, SpeedCast has distinguished itself with a strong operational expertise and a highly efficient support organization. For more information, visit www.speedcast.com.

