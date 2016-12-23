Sharon Kleyne Observes Winter Solstice Water Prayers On Air

Sharon Kleyne Celebrates Longest Night with Celebration of Water. Water Advocate Sharon Kleyne Calls Attention to Water Crisis on Solstice.

Sharon Kleyne, America’s leading water researcher and advocate and host of the nationally syndicated radio program, The Sharon Kleyne Hour Power of Water, Global Climate Change and Your Health on Voice of America, observed the Winter Solstice on December 21st by acknowledging the many festivals celebrating the event around the world and calling attention to earth’s worsening water crisis as she contemplated the longest night of the year and the beginning of winter.

Sharon Kleyne warned listeners that the people on this planet must stop taking fresh water for granted. “Just as the eyes and skin suffer from excess evaporation, so do fresh water supplies and outlets,” Kleyne said. Perhaps that is why so many annual solstice festivals and celebrations around the world prominently include prayers for water. “Unfortunately,” Kleyne said, “we’re at the stage where it’s going to take more than prayer to save water and our planet’s future.” Kleyne called on government leaders and international policy makers to make fresh water the number one priority of infrastructure everywhere. She also urged listeners to become more proactive about water resources and storage issues. “Too much of our fresh water is simply running into the oceans,” Kleyne said. “That is grossly inefficient, and it’s a terrible waste of our most valuable resource.”

For more than two decades, Sharon Kleyne’s research and new water technology discoveries at the research center she founded, Bio-Logic Aqua® Research Water Life Science®, have garnered international recognition for her as the global expert on dehydration of the eyes and skin due to excessive evaporation of the body’s water vapor. “From the moment we leave our mother’s water-womb and are born,” Kleyne says, “we begin a process of evaporation that continues until death. In order to sustain excellent health,” she goes on, “one must supplement eyes and skin on a daily basis to replenish the evaporating water vapor. “I try to educate people around the world every day,” said Kleyne, “about the growing global water crisis, and the health dangers associated with dehydration due to excess evaporation of the earth’s water vapor. In doing so,” Kleyne continued, “we learn what we need to know to create a new, healthy Water Life Science® lifestyle.” Kleyne encourages listeners and other interested parties to visit http://www.biologicaqua.com for more information about this new water technology and new water lifestyle.

Meanwhile, she reminded everyone that the winter solstice is an ancient holiday whose festivities bow to the onset of winter, to the hibernation of the animals and trees, and the sleep of the soil as it restores itself for spring planting. And everywhere, in all parts of the world, people honor and celebrate the fresh water and earth water vapor that make all life possible.

