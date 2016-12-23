Survey by Initial Hygiene Reveals That Unhygienic Workplaces Are Affecting Employees’ Productivity

A hygienic workplace should be a mandatory practice to keep the workforce happy, both employers and employees alike. Spending longer hours at work makes it all the more crucial to implement proper workplace hygiene.

Petaling Jaya, Selangor — (ReleaseWire) — 12/22/2016 — The majority of our time is spent at our workplaces, where the conditions of the environment may have either a positive or hazardous impact on our health and well-being. Having a well organised, safe, and healthy environment are conducive to our professional and social development, as dangerous exposures can have adverse consequences to our health.

There are viruses and germs all over our workspace due to various factors such as unhygienic dirty work areas, sick colleagues, and cross contamination from other germ hotspots. This applies to all areas of the work environment, from the washroom to pantry areas, work and common spaces, as well as storage areas. This increases the risk of catching illnesses more frequently, causing loss of time and productivity for employees as well as employers.

The Negative Impact of Poor Hygiene

Falling ill frequently can greatly interrupt our work performance, from causing missed deadlines, to incomplete tasks, unsatisfactory work quality, decreased productivity and so on.

The danger that lies behind an unhygienic environment can lead to the spread of common illnesses such as flu, cold, stomach issues, and headaches. Besides direct contamination, illnesses can be spread through cross contamination resulting in severe epidemic or even pandemic outbreaks including Hepatitis A and E, Influenza and typhoid fever that could be fatal. Even non-fatal illnesses such as a fungal infection might lead to irritation and discomfort that will affect our concentration at work.

Identifying Germ Hotspots in the Office Premises Enables Employers to Select the Right Hygiene Solutions for a Healthier Workplace

So where are germs commonly found? They are places where we tend to hold or touch, specifically doorknobs, handles, taps, sink, and more. Therefore, it is very important to clean and sanitise these areas properly and frequently. According to the World Health Organisation, hand hygiene is "the most important measure to avoid transmission of harmful germs."

A study has shown that because of our touch, germs are able to travel all the way from washrooms to working cubicles and eventually, back home with us. Identifying these high risk areas is the first step to:

1. Minimise cross contamination, thus reduced illnesses

2. Increase motivation and morale

3. Improve focus and productivity

4. A safer, healthier and more enjoyable place to work

Hygiene Detective Advocates Global Hand Washing and World Toilet Day

Initial, the experts in Hygiene, is spreading awareness on good hygiene habits with Hygiene Detective, a nationwide initiative launched in conjunction with the annual Global Handwashing Day and World Toilet Day that focuses on the importance of good hygiene. Historically, the primary target of these events has been children in developing countries. Recent reports are now increasingly highlighting hygiene shortcomings in adults and developed nations too.

This campaign highlights the germ hotspots and poor hygiene behaviours in office environments that can put the workforce at risk; with the aim of promoting good hygiene habits and creating a hygienic workplace via on-ground activation including interactive activities and videos.

Hygiene Habits result in Cleanliness

Cleanliness is said to be a dirt free state, and yet, it is impossible to get rid of germs entirely, as there are millions of germs circulating in the environment.

However, a clean workspace can also be referred to as a place where there is an all-round protection from germs. It should not only look clean but, actually be hygienic for the employer, employees and the visitors.

In an independent research conducted by Initial Hygiene UK, it was discovered that 57% of employees are more motivated and have higher morale when the workplace is clean and equipped with proper hygiene solutions. As a result, employees tend to prolong their employment duration as it shows that their wellbeing is taken into consideration.

A study suggests 64% of Malaysian office workers also believe the state of their office washrooms affects their productivity. A dirty place and clean mind cannot work together, hence good office hygiene can help improve employees' productivity and in turn result in better business performance and revenue. With improved staff morale and loyalty, there is lower absenteeism and recruitment cost can also be reduced.

"A clean and organised office environment will not just be beneficial for the staff but can also attract customers. Hygiene takes habit, and with ample of practices, it is easy and simple to create a clean working environment for all." said Carol Lam, the Managing Director of Rentokil Initial Malaysia.

About Initial Hygiene Malaysia

Initial Hygiene Malaysia has over 45 years of experience in the hygiene sector. Our services are backed by innovative research and development with a genuine understanding of a diverse range of business priorities. Besides Premium Scenting, we also provide a wide range of washroom hygiene services such as, hand hygiene, feminine hygiene and floor care.

http://www.initial.com.my/

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.releasewire.com/press-releases/survey-by-initial-hygiene-reveals-that-unhygienic-workplaces-are-affecting-employees-productivity-753119.htm