The Truth About Teeth Whitening Is That Dental Professionals Do It Better, Notes Smile Boutique Beverly Hills

Commenting on a recent article, Smile Boutique Beverly Hills notes that although individuals can take some measures to partially whiten their teeth with over-the-counter products, a cutting-edge technology and skilled dentists can do a lot more.

Individuals who want to improve the appearance of their teeth can take advantage of over-the-counter whitening, but outstanding dentists can do more according to a December 6 article, “The Truth about Teeth Whitening,” published on Josephine. Southern California based cosmetic dentistry Smile Boutique Beverly Hills notes that a leading dental practice can provide extremely safe and highly effective dental treatments to improve the appearance and function of an individual’s teeth. Smile Boutique Beverly Hills goes on to note that there are a variety of ways that patients can improve their smile, such as:

Laser Teeth Whitening – The Los Angeles area dental clinic notes that a fast and effective way of whitening teeth is through laser teeth whitening. Harnessing the power of laser technology paired with a hydrogen peroxide based gel, an experienced dental professional can help patients whiten their teeth in as little as an hour. Smile Boutique Beverly Hills notes that individuals are more likely to obtain a brighter smile with a laser teeth whitening treatment than with over-the-counter products.

Porcelain Veneers – Smile Boutique Beverly Hills notes that individuals with poor tooth and gum health may also suffer from significantly stained or damaged teeth. In addition, individuals may also feel uncomfortable in social situations due to the poor appearance of their smile. A highly skilled dental professional can repair a smile by implanting a customized set of porcelain teeth so that a patient’s smile and tooth function are safely restored. Moreover, because porcelain is more resistant to stains, individuals can more easily maintain their smiles in the long run.

All-On-Four Dental Implants – When teeth are in truly bad shape, a lot more than whitening is needed. Oftentimes, individuals with severely damaged or missing teeth can have trouble eating and even speaking due to the condition of their teeth and gums. Smile Boutique Beverly Hills notes that individuals can benefit from the all-on-four dental implants procedure. The dental practice notes that this procedure not only restores the appearance of an individual’s teeth, it also repairs and improves their overall function while preventing bone loss.

Smile Boutique Beverly Hills concludes by noting that individuals hoping to repair the appearance and function of their teeth can do so with a variety of cutting-edge dental procedures. Interested readers who would like to learn even more about the vast array of highly effective cosmetic and restorative dental services available at Smile Boutique Beverly Hills are encouraged to contact the dental practice at (424) 281-0959 or visit them online at http://smileboutiquebeverlyhills.com/.

