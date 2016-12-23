World Laparoscopy Hospital Says That Surgeons and Gynecologists Can Get Trained in Laparoscopic Surgery Also

World Laparoscopy Hospital says that surgeons and gynecologists who opt for this four-week course can get in-depth and hands-on training in Laparoscopic Surgery and its underpinning technologies.

Gurgaon, Haryana — (SBWIRE) — 12/22/2016 — Here is news that may interest surgeons. They can get trained in laparoscopy because the Delhi-based World Laparoscopy Hospital is offering a four-week integrated dual-degree postgraduate Diploma program in Laparoscopic Surgery that will earn the candidates D.MAS or Diploma in Minimal Access Surgery and F.MAS or Fellowship in Minimal Access Surgery. The program comes with the additional benefit of endoscopic and robotic surgery training also. Surgeons and Gynaecologists who opt for this four-week course can get in-depth and hands-on training in Laparoscopic Surgery and its underpinning technologies.

Thanks to the advanced patient-care facilities with them, students can have hands-on clinical experience in the most current methods and the minimal-access technologies of laparoscopic treatment, says World Laparoscopy Hospital.

Laparoscopic Courses offered by them are university-recognized courses, are endorsed by the World Association of Laparoscopic Surgeons, and the International College of Robotic Surgeons and have the approval of International Accreditation Organization (IAO). Robotic Surgery Training is also endorsed by Intuitive Surgical incorporation da Vinci® Surgical System, USA.

The institution adds that if there are more number of applicants during a particular month, candidates may have to take an online entrance exam for getting selected for the program.

On successful completion of the "Hands-On" laparoscopic training with them, candidates will get a Diploma in Minimal Access (Integrated D.MAS + F.MAS) certificate from the World Association of Laparoscopic Surgeons.

The institution takes pride in adding that theirs is the only Institute in Asia that offers the University-Integrated Diploma program in Minimal Access Surgery along with which candidates will get the Fellowship in Minimal Access Surgery also. Theirs is also the only institute in the World that gives free exposure to the High definition four arm da Vinci surgical Robot during the program. Apart from Fellowship in Laparoscopic Surgery, they offer separate Fellowship in the International College of Robotic Surgeons as well.

