Yisrayl Hawkins Says Real Religious Freedom is When Religious Truth is Known and Understood in New Publication

Texas Pastor releases article that he says will blow a hole right through all religious theories and promises to reveal truth behind religious suppression.

Yisrayl Hawkins, Pastor and Overseer at The House of Yahweh in Abilene, Texas, has released a new publication that he says will show exactly what religion is, how it should be implemented, and what takes place when it is not properly understood. Yisrayl says with all the different religions today, society believes they have the freedom to practice whatever they choose, but Yisrayl challenges that theory with compelling evidence. He adds, “Mainstream religion has veered away from keeping the original Laws given from the beginning,” in order to please the masses and keep the money flowing in.

Yisrayl says that every time a group rises up in disagreement about religion, a completely new religion is created for that group. He says although the new group believes they have triumphed, they do not realize what has actually taken place.

“Anytime we get away from the original Laws of Yahweh, society suffers,” Yisrayl adds.

He says that anything other than the original Laws found in the Holy Scriptures, will not bring blessings. Yisrayl explains it is not the fault of the people, but religious leaders that have allowed this to take place, without having taught the warning. Yisrayl says downright deception has played a huge part in a much larger plan.

“There was a plan, a very old plan created by a powerful, wealthy organization to create this façade that religious freedom is what we have and need, when, in fact, they wanted to be free from the Laws of Yahweh,” Yisrayl comments.

Yisrayl promises to expose this plan and bring the whole truth about what religion really should be and how, when practiced properly, it brings peace, joy, and abundant living to all.

About Us

The House of Yahweh, fully recognized in 1983 as a non-profit organization in the United States of America, continues to fulfill its commissioned work of preaching and publishing the True Message of Salvation.

The House of Yahweh has correctly restored the Heavenly Father’s and the Savior’s True Names in the translation named in Scripture as The Book of Yahweh.

