Alternative Clothing Line Benefits Physically Handicapped People and the Aged – Designed by InventHelp Client (PND-4745)

InventHelp, a leading invention firm, is submitting the SNAP FOR COMFORT to companies in the hopes of their good faith review.

One of two inventors from Boothwyn, Pa., had to assist a person who had lost most of the use of one of his arms, restricting his mobility and independence and making dressing difficult. The inventor realized how difficult it is to put on and take off standard clothing with such a handicap. "That’s when I decided that there should be a more convenient kind of clothing for people with a wide range of physical limitations," she said.

To meet this need, the inventors designed SNAP FOR COMFORT, a new line of clothing that enables a temporarily or permanently physically handicapped person or aged person to put on and take off clothing in an easier manner. It eliminates the need to struggle with zippers, buttons and having to pull shirts and pants on and off, avoiding strain and discouragement.

Ergonomic, versatile, easy to use and producible in many design variations and versions, SNAP FOR COMFORT serves as an alternative to conventional clothing lines.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.



