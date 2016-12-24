Central Business Systems Earns Prestigious Sharp Award

Office technology dealership has its own perfect round at PGA TOUR.

Central Business Systems, which delivers customized office technology solutions, found its own unique “drive” at PGA TOUR’s FedEx Cup held at Bethpage State Park this past summer when Sharp Electronics presented the company with its prestigious 2016 Hyakuman Kai Elite Dealer for Outstanding Sales & Service Performance. Sharp awards the Hyakuman Kai Elite award to exceptional dealers that achieve higher than expected results in their marketplace.

Among the 150 world-renowned professional golfers gathered at this historic sports competition was Brendan Steele, who joined in on the presentation of the award to Central Business Systems. “This award is not simply a measure of sales performance, but embodies all the qualities we look for in an exemplary dealership, including innovative business practices and long-lasting community relationships through outstanding local customer service,” said Sharp President Doug Albregts.

Locally owned and operated since 1948, Central Business Systems delivers customized solutions by partnering with many of today’s top manufacturers of office equipment and technology from around the globe. The company is a known leader in total document and workflow solutions providing hi-tech copiers, printers, scanners and mfp’s to Managed Print Services, Managed IT Services and Document Management Systems. A single source provider, Central Business Systems provides customers with industry expertise and efficiency.

“We’re proud to provide New York-area businesses with world-class products and support,” said Michael Chambers, President of Central Business Systems. “We continue to look forward to strengthening our customer relationships by supplying the latest office technology and comprehensive document solutions, as well as encourage business growth within the community.”

For more information, call Michael Chambers at 631-249-1990 Ext. 309.

About Central Business Systems



Founded in 1948, Central Business Systems in Melville, NY delivers customized solutions by partnering with many of today’s top manufacturers of office equipment from around the world. Originally known as Central Typewriter, the company founded by Tobias Infante, sold state-of-the art typewriters and related office products/services and was among the pioneering resellers of its time. Today, Central Business Systems is led by Tobias’ grandson, Sean, who serves as vice president and co-owner; along with Michael Chambers, who serves as president and co-owner. Evolving with the times and staying way ahead of industry trends, the company provides hi-tech copiers, printers, scanners, mfp’s and workflow solutions to Managed Print Services, Managed IT Services and Document Management Systems. Central provides its customers with the expertise, economies and efficiencies that come with a premier single source provider.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2016/12/prweb13946697.htm