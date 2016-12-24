CHILD SENSOR OPTION Invented by InventHelp Client (RIM-351)

A leading invention submission company, InventHelp is submitting the CHILD SENSOR OPTION to companies for consideration.

“I thought there needed to be an effective way to notify parents if children are left in a vehicle,” said an inventor, from Richmond, Va., “so I invented the CHILD SENSOR OPTION.”

The CHILD SENSOR OPTION helps to prevent a child from being left unattended in a vehicle. In doing so, it could help to prevent heat-related injuries or death. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents and caregivers. Additionally, the CHILD SENSOR OPTION is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. “My design enhances vehicle safety for families.”

The original design was submitted to the Richmond office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-RIM-351, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp



